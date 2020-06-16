All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5307 Vaughn Street

5307 Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Vaughn Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath in Montbello - 3 bed 2 bath home in Montbello. Hardwood floors. Large back yard. 2 car garage. Close to restaurants. Easy access to I-70 and 225. Just minutes from DIA and Anschutz Medical Campus.

-2 car garage
-large yard
-hardwood floors
-great location

Rent: $1795
Deposit: $1795
Utilities: tenant responsible for all utilities
Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)
Pet rent: $25

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text or email today to schedule a tour!

Donna Lacey
bossymom3456@hotmail.com
(720) 251-9568

(RLNE4639356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Vaughn Street have any available units?
5307 Vaughn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5307 Vaughn Street currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Vaughn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Vaughn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Vaughn Street is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Vaughn Street offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Vaughn Street does offer parking.
Does 5307 Vaughn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Vaughn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Vaughn Street have a pool?
No, 5307 Vaughn Street does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Vaughn Street have accessible units?
No, 5307 Vaughn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Vaughn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Vaughn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 Vaughn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 Vaughn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
