Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5306 Bahama Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5306 Bahama Court

5306 Bahama Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Bahama Ct, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #814779.

This stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space!

This home offers a bright open floor plan. Relax in front of the gas burning fireplace. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and even includes the bar stools for the kitchen island. Bathrooms have updated fixtures. Beautiful tile in the master bath shower. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and 2 car garage.

This home is minutes away from DIA and the Green Valley Ranch Golf Glub. Offers easy access to Pena Blvd, Tower Road and I-70.

Rent includes trash.

Sorry, no pets allowed

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Bahama Court have any available units?
5306 Bahama Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 Bahama Court have?
Some of 5306 Bahama Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Bahama Court currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Bahama Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Bahama Court pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Bahama Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5306 Bahama Court offer parking?
Yes, 5306 Bahama Court does offer parking.
Does 5306 Bahama Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 Bahama Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Bahama Court have a pool?
No, 5306 Bahama Court does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Bahama Court have accessible units?
No, 5306 Bahama Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Bahama Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Bahama Court does not have units with dishwashers.
