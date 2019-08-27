5306 Bahama Court

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #814779.



This stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Green Valley Ranch will welcome you with 1,570 square feet of living space!



This home offers a bright open floor plan. Relax in front of the gas burning fireplace. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and even includes the bar stools for the kitchen island. Bathrooms have updated fixtures. Beautiful tile in the master bath shower. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and 2 car garage.



This home is minutes away from DIA and the Green Valley Ranch Golf Glub. Offers easy access to Pena Blvd, Tower Road and I-70.



Rent includes trash.



Sorry, no pets allowed



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #814779.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT (7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.