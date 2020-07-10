526 Fillmore St

Amenities

Evolve Real Estate: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! 2 Year Old Luxury 5 Bedroom plus 2 Offices in the Heart of Cherry Creek North! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELy! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



How would you like to live in this spacious, sun-filled, like new Cherry Creek home?



Location, location, location: this home is in the heart of Cherry Creek North with great walkability to world-class shopping, restaurants, bistros, boutiques, banks, libraries, trails, bike paths, and more. Easy access to highways as well.



This is a truly amazing, no expense spared, luxurious retreat. This home is very special and there's nothing quite like it in Cherry Creek. This is a three-story, elevator serviced, private half-duplex with an enormous fully finished basement. This is an extra-wide 33 ft unit, not common in Cherry Creek.



As you approach this home, you are greeted with a lush lawn and generous front porch. Walking in on the main level of this home, you notice all the luxurious elements such as Italian made stairs rails, cathedral-like windows, beautiful tile work, gourmet kitchen, extra custom cabinetry throughout, custom chandeliers and much more.



The main level features an open concept layout with a massive kitchen with Thermador Appliances for a true foodie. The adjoining dining room is large and provides plenty of space for your dinner parties and ample mingle room by the built-in wet bar.



Spacious and open, the living room is decorated with a gorgeous gas fireplace. Behind the living room, on the other side of this home, is a generous mudroom with a dog shower area, powder room and a massive 3 CAR GARAGE - A RARITY IN CHERRY CREEK NORTH. That's right - no more looking for a parking space in Cherry Creek!



Alongside the dining and living room is a generous side yard with a gas fireplace and a separate fire table/pit, making it a breeze for outdoor entertaining or just star gazing.



Also on the main level is a spacious library with built-in cabinets. Right next to the library, there's a beautiful staircase taking you up on the second level where you find a study, two bedrooms, each with its own bath.



Up another flight is the master retreat. Don't feel like taking the stairs? No problem, this home is also serviced by an elevator.



The master suite is truly stunning and very functional. The bedroom is large, bright, and warm with a beautiful fireplace. Right off the master bedroom there's an expansive deck. A built-in coffee bar in the bedroom makes mornings a breeze. Wake up, stretch, make coffee, sit on the deck, and enjoy the sun. Master bath is a work of art: oversized beautifully tiled STEAM shower, large stand-alone bathtub with micro-pore massage, two sinks and plenty of room to move around will make it hard to leave.



Located in the basement, are two additional spacious bedrooms which feature a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Youll be the talk of the town as you host your guests in the entertainment room, large enough to hold a full-size pool table as well as a mini-theater complete with an elegant wet bar.

Central vacuum - HEPA filter removes allergens down to 0.3-micron size.



Pets are considered with additional pet rent of $30 per pet and $600 deposit per pet. Larger dogs are on a case by case basis. No cats please. Two dogs maximum.



The tenant will pay $20 per week for front yard lawn maintenance.



Video Walk-Thru:

https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/940399926381554/



To schedule a private showing of this home please text/email Marina at 720.308.2959.



To see more of our available rentals, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



