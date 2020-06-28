525 Pennsylvania St. #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This great Studio/ 1 bath first floor unit makes for a great space. Enjoy the large shared courtyard with this apartment home! With large closets and extra storage included. Assigned parking when available.

Walk only 2 blocks to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Washpark. The LOCATION really doesn't get any better for urban city living!



*Apartment Features:

Unit A/C Water, Trash, Heat, included in rent. Dishwasher Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, 1st Floor*



* Additional Information:



Term 1 yr lease

Recycling Storage Avail.

On Site Laundry 1.25 Wash/1.25 Dry*



*Rental Requirements: Earn provable income 2.75 times the Rent each Month.

Security Deposit w.a.c.

No prior evictions.

No Section 8 at this time.

No balance owed to management companies or landlords.



*Management Services for Residents:

Online bill pay, check or credit card.

Tenant Login portal.

Access to lease documents & lease ledger.

Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal.

Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.



No Dogs & No Cats