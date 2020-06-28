All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 525 Pennsylvania St. #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
525 Pennsylvania St. #103
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

525 Pennsylvania St. #103

525 N Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This great Studio/ 1 bath first floor unit makes for a great space. Enjoy the large shared courtyard with this apartment home! With large closets and extra storage included. Assigned parking when available.
Walk only 2 blocks to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Washpark. The LOCATION really doesn't get any better for urban city living!

*Apartment Features:
Unit A/C Water, Trash, Heat, included in rent. Dishwasher Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, 1st Floor*

* Additional Information:

Term 1 yr lease
Recycling Storage Avail.
On Site Laundry 1.25 Wash/1.25 Dry*

*Rental Requirements: Earn provable income 2.75 times the Rent each Month.
Security Deposit w.a.c.
No prior evictions.
No Section 8 at this time.
No balance owed to management companies or landlords.

*Management Services for Residents:
Online bill pay, check or credit card.
Tenant Login portal.
Access to lease documents & lease ledger.
Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal.
Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.

No Dogs & No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 have any available units?
525 Pennsylvania St. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 have?
Some of 525 Pennsylvania St. #103's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Pennsylvania St. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 offers parking.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 have a pool?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 have accessible units?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Pennsylvania St. #103 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University