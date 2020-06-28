525 Pennsylvania St. #103

Amenities
This great Studio/ 1 bath first floor unit makes for a great space. Enjoy the large shared courtyard with this apartment home! With large closets and extra storage included. Assigned parking when available.
Walk only 2 blocks to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Washpark. The LOCATION really doesn't get any better for urban city living!
*Apartment Features:
Unit A/C Water, Trash, Heat, included in rent. Dishwasher Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, 1st Floor*
* Additional Information:
Term 1 yr lease
Recycling Storage Avail.
On Site Laundry 1.25 Wash/1.25 Dry*
*Rental Requirements: Earn provable income 2.75 times the Rent each Month.
Security Deposit w.a.c.
No prior evictions.
No Section 8 at this time.
No balance owed to management companies or landlords.
*Management Services for Residents:
Online bill pay, check or credit card.
Tenant Login portal.
Access to lease documents & lease ledger.
Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal.
Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.
No Dogs & No Cats