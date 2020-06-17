All apartments in Denver
525 Jackson Street, #204 - 1

525 Jackson Street · (303) 718-3191
Location

525 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
AVAILABLE: 3/17 PETS: Sorry, no dogs allowed.

ADDRESS: 525 Jackson Street, Denver 80206

This is a charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in the HEART of Cherry Creek. This Condo is surrounded by million dollar homes! Walk or bike to Downtown Cherry Creek. .....Fabulous Property!

The only utility you pay is electric which ONLY runs between $20 to $30 a month!! .....FANTASTIC FIND .....

INCLUDED: - Water - Trash - Heat - Reserved Parking Spot

HIGHLIGHTS:
- Hardwood Floors
- Updated Bathroom
- Fresh Paint
- New Gas Stove
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Ceiling Fans
- Reserved Carport Parking

Centrally located in Cherry Creek, Denver--Just 5 minutes to DOWNTOWN and all the Great restaurants Denver has to offer.

ONLY Minutes to I-70 & I-25, Denver Health Science. Easy Access to DTC and so much more

APPLICATION LINK: ASK for LINK

Water & Trash Included. Tenant pays for electric and gas (approx. 20-30 a month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

