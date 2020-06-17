525 Jackson Street, #204 - 1

Amenities
AVAILABLE: 3/17 PETS: Sorry, no dogs allowed.
ADDRESS: 525 Jackson Street, Denver 80206
This is a charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in the HEART of Cherry Creek. This Condo is surrounded by million dollar homes! Walk or bike to Downtown Cherry Creek. .....Fabulous Property!
The only utility you pay is electric which ONLY runs between $20 to $30 a month!! .....FANTASTIC FIND .....
INCLUDED: - Water - Trash - Heat - Reserved Parking Spot
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Hardwood Floors
- Updated Bathroom
- Fresh Paint
- New Gas Stove
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Ceiling Fans
- Reserved Carport Parking
Centrally located in Cherry Creek, Denver--Just 5 minutes to DOWNTOWN and all the Great restaurants Denver has to offer.
ONLY Minutes to I-70 & I-25, Denver Health Science. Easy Access to DTC and so much more
APPLICATION LINK: ASK for LINK
