52 S Lincoln St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Perfect location in the vibrant Baker neighborhood. 1 block from south Broadway with easy access to dining, music and nightlife. 5 minutes to Wash Park, 10 minutes to downtown Denver and less than 1 mile to light rail. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Kitchen has a gas range and plenty of cabinet space. Front porch and rear patio. Fenced yard. 2-car detached garage. Enclosed patio area and grill shared with upstairs tenants. Basement storage and laundry also shared. Trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, cable/internet. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. Offered by Renters Warehouse.