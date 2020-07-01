All apartments in Denver
52 S Lincoln St
52 S Lincoln St

52 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Perfect location in the vibrant Baker neighborhood. 1 block from south Broadway with easy access to dining, music and nightlife. 5 minutes to Wash Park, 10 minutes to downtown Denver and less than 1 mile to light rail. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Gorgeous hardwood flooring. Kitchen has a gas range and plenty of cabinet space. Front porch and rear patio. Fenced yard. 2-car detached garage. Enclosed patio area and grill shared with upstairs tenants. Basement storage and laundry also shared. Trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, cable/internet. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. Offered by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

