Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Furnished unit minutes from Regis University - This upper unit of this home is furnished and offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a fully remodeled kitchen with eat in space. Large Family room off the kitchen. New deck in rear of Home, great for entertaining. Directly across the street from Regis University. Garage in the back can be rented for an additional fee. NO Pets no exceptions. Call today for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4579771)