5164 Sable Street

Nice bi-Level home located in Montbello features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths at 882 Square ft. Includes hook-ups for washer and dryer, attached 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard. Nearby schools are Greenwood Elementary, Noel Middle School and Montbello High.
Open House Showing on Friday, February 5th from 11am to 12pm
~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Pets okay upon approval. (Fees apply) Section 8 Welcome
Located Near: 51st Ave. & Sable St.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Available 12/23/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.