5164 Sable Street
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

5164 Sable Street

5164 Sable Street · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Sable Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nice bi-Level home located in Montbello features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths at 882 Square ft. Includes hook-ups for washer and dryer, attached 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard. Nearby schools are Greenwood Elementary, Noel Middle School and Montbello High.

Open House Showing on Friday, February 5th from 11am to 12pm

~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Pets okay upon approval. (Fees apply) Section 8 Welcome

Ask for Crete: 303-444 Rent (7368)
Located Near: 51st Ave. & Sable St.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Available 12/23/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Sable Street have any available units?
5164 Sable Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5164 Sable Street currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Sable Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Sable Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 Sable Street is pet friendly.
Does 5164 Sable Street offer parking?
Yes, 5164 Sable Street offers parking.
Does 5164 Sable Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 Sable Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Sable Street have a pool?
No, 5164 Sable Street does not have a pool.
Does 5164 Sable Street have accessible units?
No, 5164 Sable Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Sable Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5164 Sable Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5164 Sable Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5164 Sable Street does not have units with air conditioning.

