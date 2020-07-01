5164 Sable Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Nice bi-Level home located in Montbello features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths at 882 Square ft. Includes hook-ups for washer and dryer, attached 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard. Nearby schools are Greenwood Elementary, Noel Middle School and Montbello High.



Open House Showing on Friday, February 5th from 11am to 12pm



~Advertised rent is the discounted rent~ Pets okay upon approval. (Fees apply) Section 8 Welcome



Ask for Crete: 303-444 Rent (7368)

Located Near: 51st Ave. & Sable St.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Available 12/23/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.