5151 Elm Court

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME JUST NORTH OF SUNNYSIDE



Maximum of 3 Adult Occupants!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 13, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted



* 2 Bed, 2 Bath

* Great Chaffee Park location just north of Sunnyside

* Beautiful Modern Finishes

* Gas Fireplace

* Large Fenced Backyard

* Covered Patio

* Sprinkler System

* 2 Car Garage

* Central A/C

* Washer and Dryer Included

* Lease term of 12 months available



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 in summer, $100 in winter

YARD: Large Fenced Backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.