5110 E Yale Ave 336

Studio with Easy Light Rail Access to DTC & Denver - Property Id: 243463
3rd floor unit, perfect for easy commute to central Denver or DTC for exciting nightlife & career professionals! Best price, 14 month term as of 3/12, may be subject to change. Convenient Location Directly Next to Yale Light Rail Station.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Smoke-free & Controlled Access Building
Garage Parking + Electric Vehicle Charging
Climate Controlled Hallways W/ Elevators
Fitness Center w/ High-end Equipment
Rooftop Deck & Misters + Outdoor Fire Pit & TVs
Bike Repair Shop & Storage + Package Lockers
Clubhouse + Coffee Bar, WiFi Common Areas
APARTMENT FEATURES:
29 Floor Plans, some with Lofts Available
Private Balconies* +Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Expansive Windows, Faux Wood Blinds
Full-size Washer & Dryer + LED Lighting Throughout
Kitchen Islands* w/ Quartz Countertops
Medicine Cabinets w/ Pantries and Linen Closets*
Stainless Steel Appliances + Two-tone Paint
Vinyl Plank Flooring w/ Carpeted Bedrooms
Walk-in Closets* + Custom Cabinetry
