5110 E Yale Ave 336

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit gym parking garage internet access

Studio with Easy Light Rail Access to DTC & Denver - Property Id: 243463



3rd floor unit, perfect for easy commute to central Denver or DTC for exciting nightlife & career professionals! Best price, 14 month term as of 3/12, may be subject to change. Convenient Location Directly Next to Yale Light Rail Station.



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Smoke-free & Controlled Access Building

Garage Parking + Electric Vehicle Charging

Climate Controlled Hallways W/ Elevators

Fitness Center w/ High-end Equipment

Rooftop Deck & Misters + Outdoor Fire Pit & TVs

Bike Repair Shop & Storage + Package Lockers

Clubhouse + Coffee Bar, WiFi Common Areas



APARTMENT FEATURES:

29 Floor Plans, some with Lofts Available

Private Balconies* +Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Expansive Windows, Faux Wood Blinds

Full-size Washer & Dryer + LED Lighting Throughout

Kitchen Islands* w/ Quartz Countertops

Medicine Cabinets w/ Pantries and Linen Closets*

Stainless Steel Appliances + Two-tone Paint

Vinyl Plank Flooring w/ Carpeted Bedrooms

Walk-in Closets* + Custom Cabinetry

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243463

Property Id 243463



(RLNE5746245)