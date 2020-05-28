All apartments in Denver
/
Denver, CO
/
5110 E Yale Ave 336
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

5110 E Yale Ave 336

5110 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5110 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Studio with Easy Light Rail Access to DTC & Denver - Property Id: 243463

3rd floor unit, perfect for easy commute to central Denver or DTC for exciting nightlife & career professionals! Best price, 14 month term as of 3/12, may be subject to change. Convenient Location Directly Next to Yale Light Rail Station.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Smoke-free & Controlled Access Building
Garage Parking + Electric Vehicle Charging
Climate Controlled Hallways W/ Elevators
Fitness Center w/ High-end Equipment
Rooftop Deck & Misters + Outdoor Fire Pit & TVs
Bike Repair Shop & Storage + Package Lockers
Clubhouse + Coffee Bar, WiFi Common Areas

APARTMENT FEATURES:
29 Floor Plans, some with Lofts Available
Private Balconies* +Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Expansive Windows, Faux Wood Blinds
Full-size Washer & Dryer + LED Lighting Throughout
Kitchen Islands* w/ Quartz Countertops
Medicine Cabinets w/ Pantries and Linen Closets*
Stainless Steel Appliances + Two-tone Paint
Vinyl Plank Flooring w/ Carpeted Bedrooms
Walk-in Closets* + Custom Cabinetry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243463
Property Id 243463

(RLNE5746245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 have any available units?
5110 E Yale Ave 336 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 have?
Some of 5110 E Yale Ave 336's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 E Yale Ave 336 currently offering any rent specials?
5110 E Yale Ave 336 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 E Yale Ave 336 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5110 E Yale Ave 336 is pet friendly.
Does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 offer parking?
Yes, 5110 E Yale Ave 336 offers parking.
Does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5110 E Yale Ave 336 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 have a pool?
No, 5110 E Yale Ave 336 does not have a pool.
Does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 have accessible units?
No, 5110 E Yale Ave 336 does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 E Yale Ave 336 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 E Yale Ave 336 has units with dishwashers.

