Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

51 South Julian Street

51 South Julian Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 South Julian Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
Come tour this awesome unit located in Barnum! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 815 square feet of livable space, and a driveway for off-street parking. Inside you will find an open kitchen with all major appliances. You will love the location of this home as it sits just minutes away from many grocery stores such as Mi Pueblo Latin Market and Far East Oriental Supermarket. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops include Starbucks, The Mean Bean, Sun Valley Kitchen, Los Molcajetes Taqueria, El Coco Pirata and Grandpa's Burger Haven Number One. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine at Barnum and Martinez Park. Do not miss out on this opportunity!

Pets: Not Allowed
Section 8: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal
Additional Features/Amenities: Finished Basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Trash Removal
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Driveway
School District: Denver County 1

This property has just become vacant! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 South Julian Street have any available units?
51 South Julian Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 South Julian Street have?
Some of 51 South Julian Street's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 South Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 South Julian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 South Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 South Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 South Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 South Julian Street does offer parking.
Does 51 South Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 South Julian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 South Julian Street have a pool?
No, 51 South Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 South Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 51 South Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 South Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 South Julian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
