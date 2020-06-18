51 South Julian Street

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking coffee bar some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 coffee bar parking

Come tour this awesome unit located in Barnum! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 815 square feet of livable space, and a driveway for off-street parking. Inside you will find an open kitchen with all major appliances. You will love the location of this home as it sits just minutes away from many grocery stores such as Mi Pueblo Latin Market and Far East Oriental Supermarket. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops include Starbucks, The Mean Bean, Sun Valley Kitchen, Los Molcajetes Taqueria, El Coco Pirata and Grandpa's Burger Haven Number One. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine at Barnum and Martinez Park. Do not miss out on this opportunity!



Pets: Not Allowed

Section 8: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal

Additional Features/Amenities: Finished Basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash Removal

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Driveway

School District: Denver County 1



This property has just become vacant! We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.