Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:40 PM

504 King St.

504 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 King Street, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely updated bungalow in the heart of the Barnum neighborhood. New paint, new floors, and new appliances. Nice flowing home with lots of windows and natural light. Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and big open kitchen. Low maintenance, fenced backyard with one car detached garage, and alley access.

Only a few minutes walk to Barnum park, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Close to public transportation and an easy commute with access to 6th Ave, I-25, and I-70. Only 10 minutes to Denver hottest neighborhoods including downtown, LoDo, LoHi, and RiNo. Close to Mile High just in time for Broncos season!

No Smoking, pets considered case by case. $250 pet fee per pet. No additional pet rent or pet deposit.
Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 King St. have any available units?
504 King St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 King St. have?
Some of 504 King St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 King St. currently offering any rent specials?
504 King St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 King St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 King St. is pet friendly.
Does 504 King St. offer parking?
Yes, 504 King St. offers parking.
Does 504 King St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 King St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 King St. have a pool?
No, 504 King St. does not have a pool.
Does 504 King St. have accessible units?
No, 504 King St. does not have accessible units.
Does 504 King St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 King St. does not have units with dishwashers.
