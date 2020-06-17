5039 Akron Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d610e9d07a ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. NO Washer/Dryer Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3000 sq ft of living space located in the Conservatory Green neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Living and Dining Area with stunning hardwood floors that flow into the gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, gas range and hood and a plethora of custom cabinets. Living Area offers a wall of custom built shelves great for a personal library, entertainment or family heirlooms. High quality carpet on the Upper Level and Finished Basement. The Upper Level includes spacious Master Suite which is equipped with a large walk-in closet and a 5 piece tiled Bath with soaking tub. The finished Basement includes an oversized Family Room, Wet Bar, built-in Office Nook, 4th Bedroom and full Bathroom. Central Air, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Attached Garage. Relax on the patio in the fenced sideyard, perfect for entertaining! Home backs up to a huge Community Garden! Great location and blocks from the Prairie Meadows Park and Greenway, Conservatory Green-North, the Shops at Northfield, the Maverick Pool, and Runway 35 pool. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Light Rail Station, the other four Community Pools, Dog Park, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools