Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:58 PM

5039 Akron Street

5039 North Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

5039 North Akron Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d610e9d07a ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. NO Washer/Dryer Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath with over 3000 sq ft of living space located in the Conservatory Green neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Living and Dining Area with stunning hardwood floors that flow into the gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, gas range and hood and a plethora of custom cabinets. Living Area offers a wall of custom built shelves great for a personal library, entertainment or family heirlooms. High quality carpet on the Upper Level and Finished Basement. The Upper Level includes spacious Master Suite which is equipped with a large walk-in closet and a 5 piece tiled Bath with soaking tub. The finished Basement includes an oversized Family Room, Wet Bar, built-in Office Nook, 4th Bedroom and full Bathroom. Central Air, Ceiling Fans, 2 Car Attached Garage. Relax on the patio in the fenced sideyard, perfect for entertaining! Home backs up to a huge Community Garden! Great location and blocks from the Prairie Meadows Park and Greenway, Conservatory Green-North, the Shops at Northfield, the Maverick Pool, and Runway 35 pool. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Light Rail Station, the other four Community Pools, Dog Park, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Akron Street have any available units?
5039 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 Akron Street have?
Some of 5039 Akron Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5039 Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 5039 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 5039 Akron Street offers parking.
Does 5039 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Akron Street have a pool?
Yes, 5039 Akron Street has a pool.
Does 5039 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 5039 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

