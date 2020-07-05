Amenities

5025 Decatur St Available 01/01/20 Updated Ranch Home in Sunnyside - Cute 3 bed/2 bath single story home in Sunnyside with great layout and amazing outdoor space. Spacious living room opens to huge updated kitchen with slab granite, stainless steel appliances (including gas range!), new cabinets, and travertine & glass backsplash. Two good sized bedrooms with a full bathroom in between. Sunny master bedroom has en suite 5 piece bathroom and french doors opening to the backyard. West facing backyard is an entertainer's dream with a spacious covered Trex deck, manicured lawn, and fun ski lift chair. Oversized 2 car garage plus two parking spaces in driveway. Great location near breweries and eateries on Lowell Street, short bike ride to Highlands Square or Tennyson Street, and convenient highway access. Tenant responsible for utilities.



