Denver, CO
5025 Decatur St
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM

5025 Decatur St

5025 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5025 Decatur St Available 01/01/20 Updated Ranch Home in Sunnyside - Cute 3 bed/2 bath single story home in Sunnyside with great layout and amazing outdoor space. Spacious living room opens to huge updated kitchen with slab granite, stainless steel appliances (including gas range!), new cabinets, and travertine & glass backsplash. Two good sized bedrooms with a full bathroom in between. Sunny master bedroom has en suite 5 piece bathroom and french doors opening to the backyard. West facing backyard is an entertainer's dream with a spacious covered Trex deck, manicured lawn, and fun ski lift chair. Oversized 2 car garage plus two parking spaces in driveway. Great location near breweries and eateries on Lowell Street, short bike ride to Highlands Square or Tennyson Street, and convenient highway access. Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE5395092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Decatur St have any available units?
5025 Decatur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Decatur St have?
Some of 5025 Decatur St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Decatur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Decatur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Decatur St is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Decatur St offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Decatur St offers parking.
Does 5025 Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Decatur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Decatur St have a pool?
No, 5025 Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 5025 Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Decatur St does not have units with dishwashers.

