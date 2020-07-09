5012 W 36th Ave #5

Amenities

Highlands 1 Bed - 1 Bath !! Backyard and Parking Spot - Amazing Location - Cute Garden Level 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, walking distance to the trendy West Highland shops and restaurants on Tennyson!



Part of a quadplex that shares a beautiful back yard, grilling, and patio area. Completely updated with custom slate floors, new paint, designer lighting, plumbing, and hardware! Updated kitchen and bathroom with solid wood doors, custom tile, custom cabinets with granite countertops. The unit also includes built-in storage shelves, all appliances including gas stove, window coverings, storage shed with a reserved parking spot.



Shared free laundry facilities located in the building. Close to everything including Highland Square, restaurants, shopping, bars, parks, minutes to Downtown Denver, Downtown Aquarium, Mile High Stadium, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, LoHi, Tennyson Street, Sloan's Lake, plus much more!!!



Call or Text Today for your showing. This home will not last!



(720) 560-7448



No Cats Allowed



