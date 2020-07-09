All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5012 W 36th Ave #5
5012 W 36th Ave #5

5012 West 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5012 West 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Highlands 1 Bed - 1 Bath !! Backyard and Parking Spot - Amazing Location - Cute Garden Level 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, walking distance to the trendy West Highland shops and restaurants on Tennyson!

Part of a quadplex that shares a beautiful back yard, grilling, and patio area. Completely updated with custom slate floors, new paint, designer lighting, plumbing, and hardware! Updated kitchen and bathroom with solid wood doors, custom tile, custom cabinets with granite countertops. The unit also includes built-in storage shelves, all appliances including gas stove, window coverings, storage shed with a reserved parking spot.

Shared free laundry facilities located in the building. Close to everything including Highland Square, restaurants, shopping, bars, parks, minutes to Downtown Denver, Downtown Aquarium, Mile High Stadium, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, LoHi, Tennyson Street, Sloan's Lake, plus much more!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4911592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 have any available units?
5012 W 36th Ave #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 have?
Some of 5012 W 36th Ave #5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 W 36th Ave #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5012 W 36th Ave #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 W 36th Ave #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 W 36th Ave #5 is pet friendly.
Does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5012 W 36th Ave #5 offers parking.
Does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 W 36th Ave #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 have a pool?
No, 5012 W 36th Ave #5 does not have a pool.
Does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 have accessible units?
No, 5012 W 36th Ave #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 W 36th Ave #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 W 36th Ave #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
