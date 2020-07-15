All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

5005 W 30th Ave

5005 West 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5005 West 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Classic 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit in highly desirable West Highlands neighborhood is available for move in December 1. Upon entry you are welcomed with the large living room that leads to the dining area. There are many well placed windows throughout this level to enjoy all the natural light. Off the living room is the first bedroom and access to the shared bathroom. The dining area offers access to the second bedroom as well as the galley kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and addition pantry/storage space located in the laundry area. New private washer and dryer are included. Relax on the covered front patio or open backyard that is perfect to enjoy the Colorado weather.

Located in the West Highlands with easy access to both I-70 and 1-25 and within walking distance from Highlands Square, Tennyson Square, and Sloan's Lake.

No Smoking.
1 small dog considered with approved application and $30 month + $350 refundable deposit.
Lease length options available minimum 6 months - Call for details.
Flat monthly fee of $25 for water/trash.
Tenant responsible for gas/electric/cable/internet.
On street parking

Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 720.469.9116 or email Christine@newagere.com . Security deposit equal to one full month's rent for well qualified applicants. $40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Equal Opportunity Housing. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. Prices and availability subject to change.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 W 30th Ave have any available units?
5005 W 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 W 30th Ave have?
Some of 5005 W 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 W 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5005 W 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 W 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 W 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5005 W 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 5005 W 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5005 W 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 W 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 W 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 5005 W 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5005 W 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5005 W 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 W 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 W 30th Ave has units with dishwashers.
