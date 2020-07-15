5005 W 30th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Classic 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit in highly desirable West Highlands neighborhood is available for move in December 1. Upon entry you are welcomed with the large living room that leads to the dining area. There are many well placed windows throughout this level to enjoy all the natural light. Off the living room is the first bedroom and access to the shared bathroom. The dining area offers access to the second bedroom as well as the galley kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and addition pantry/storage space located in the laundry area. New private washer and dryer are included. Relax on the covered front patio or open backyard that is perfect to enjoy the Colorado weather.



Located in the West Highlands with easy access to both I-70 and 1-25 and within walking distance from Highlands Square, Tennyson Square, and Sloan's Lake.



No Smoking.

1 small dog considered with approved application and $30 month + $350 refundable deposit.

Lease length options available minimum 6 months - Call for details.

Flat monthly fee of $25 for water/trash.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric/cable/internet.

On street parking



Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 720.469.9116 or email Christine@newagere.com . Security deposit equal to one full month's rent for well qualified applicants. $40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Equal Opportunity Housing. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. Prices and availability subject to change.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.