4990 Tejon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #690258.



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Chaffee Park will welcome you with 770 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include an office/study, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or yard of this corner lot property. Nearby are many shopping, dining, and entertainment options! Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Beach Court Elementary School, Strive Sunnyside Middle School, and North High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



