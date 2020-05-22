All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4990 Tejon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4990 Tejon Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4990 Tejon Street

4990 North Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4990 North Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #690258.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Chaffee Park will welcome you with 770 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include an office/study, washer and dryer in unit, an unfinished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or yard of this corner lot property. Nearby are many shopping, dining, and entertainment options! Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Beach Court Elementary School, Strive Sunnyside Middle School, and North High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #690258.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4990 Tejon Street have any available units?
4990 Tejon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4990 Tejon Street have?
Some of 4990 Tejon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4990 Tejon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4990 Tejon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4990 Tejon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4990 Tejon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4990 Tejon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4990 Tejon Street offers parking.
Does 4990 Tejon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4990 Tejon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4990 Tejon Street have a pool?
No, 4990 Tejon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4990 Tejon Street have accessible units?
No, 4990 Tejon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4990 Tejon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4990 Tejon Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University