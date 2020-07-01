4911 E Bates Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home features New Paint, New Carpet being installed now throughout home! bdrm /living rm pics to come....Hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, an updated bathroom, granite countertops, skylight, 1 car attached garage, and a large fenced in yard w/ covered patio and 2 storage sheds. Minutes from Light Rail, Buses, Shopping, Restaurants, and with quick access to I-25. 888 sq. ft. Full Sized Washer and Dryer included. Trash included. 1 Med to small size dogs 45 lbs or less, cats ok 2 max with non-refundable pet deposit negotiable. Available Now! Available now. Rent:$1,745. Deposit: $1,745. Deposit: 12 month minimum lease. Yard will be taken care of professionally. Please call John Morgan w/ Renters Warehouse at 720-951-7777 to set up a showing.