4899 South Field Way

**18 month lease preferred but flexible lease terms are available**



This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Windsor community will welcome you with 2,155 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, wood floors on the main level, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a fireplace, and a finished basement with a non-conforming bedroom. Parking for this property is an attached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Garrison and Union Park, Wagon Trail Park and Southwest Recreation Center. Also nearby are Southwest Commons, Belleview Shores, Southwest Plaza, Marston Park Plaza and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Wadsworth blvd and Hwy 285.



Pets may be negotiable upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



