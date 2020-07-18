All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4899 South Field Way

4899 South Field Way · No Longer Available
Location

4899 South Field Way, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**18 month lease preferred but flexible lease terms are available**

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Windsor community will welcome you with 2,155 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, wood floors on the main level, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a fireplace, and a finished basement with a non-conforming bedroom. Parking for this property is an attached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Garrison and Union Park, Wagon Trail Park and Southwest Recreation Center. Also nearby are Southwest Commons, Belleview Shores, Southwest Plaza, Marston Park Plaza and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Wadsworth blvd and Hwy 285.

Pets may be negotiable upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

**18 month lease preferred but flexible lease terms are available**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4899 South Field Way have any available units?
4899 South Field Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4899 South Field Way have?
Some of 4899 South Field Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4899 South Field Way currently offering any rent specials?
4899 South Field Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4899 South Field Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4899 South Field Way is pet friendly.
Does 4899 South Field Way offer parking?
Yes, 4899 South Field Way offers parking.
Does 4899 South Field Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4899 South Field Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4899 South Field Way have a pool?
No, 4899 South Field Way does not have a pool.
Does 4899 South Field Way have accessible units?
No, 4899 South Field Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4899 South Field Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4899 South Field Way does not have units with dishwashers.
