/
Denver, CO
/
4895 Beach Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:40 PM

4895 Beach Court

4895 Beach Court · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

4895 Beach Court, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park. Easy access to downtown, LoDo, the RiNo District and the mountains. Double pane windows. Small dog permitted with $300 Pet Deposit, You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4895 Beach Court have any available units?
4895 Beach Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4895 Beach Court have?
Some of 4895 Beach Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4895 Beach Court currently offering any rent specials?
4895 Beach Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4895 Beach Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4895 Beach Court is pet friendly.
Does 4895 Beach Court offer parking?
Yes, 4895 Beach Court offers parking.
Does 4895 Beach Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4895 Beach Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4895 Beach Court have a pool?
Yes, 4895 Beach Court has a pool.
Does 4895 Beach Court have accessible units?
No, 4895 Beach Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4895 Beach Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4895 Beach Court has units with dishwashers.
