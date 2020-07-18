4895 Beach Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

CORNER LOT - 3 BED / 1 BATH Denver ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors, Detached 1 car garage w/ 2 additional off street parking spots, Covered front porch, Back Patio. Near 51st and Zuni Community Park. Easy access to downtown, LoDo, the RiNo District and the mountains. Double pane windows. Small dog permitted with $300 Pet Deposit, You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.