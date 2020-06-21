4876 Halifax Court

Amenities

Check out this great home in Green Valley Ranch overlooking an open space and golf course in a brand new community! This home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and is the perfect home for entertainers with a large loft and an open floor plan. The kitchen is a modern eat-in style with new appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. The master suite features an en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy the convenience of second-floor laundry with an included washer and dryer. The front lawn is maintenance-free and is maintained by the Green Valley Ranch Metro District. The location is unbeatable as this home sits across the street from an award-winning golf course, clubhouse, open space, walking trails, bars, restaurants and grocery stores. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to bus lines, RTD Light Rail, and Tower Road and E-470. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!



Pets: 2 cats or 1 dog under 45 lbs

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Sprinkler system and maintenance-free front lawn

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 car attached garage

School District: Denver 1



The property will be vacant on June 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.