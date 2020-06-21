All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:40 PM

4876 Halifax Court

4876 Halifax Court · No Longer Available
Location

4876 Halifax Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Check out this great home in Green Valley Ranch overlooking an open space and golf course in a brand new community! This home features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and is the perfect home for entertainers with a large loft and an open floor plan. The kitchen is a modern eat-in style with new appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. The master suite features an en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy the convenience of second-floor laundry with an included washer and dryer. The front lawn is maintenance-free and is maintained by the Green Valley Ranch Metro District. The location is unbeatable as this home sits across the street from an award-winning golf course, clubhouse, open space, walking trails, bars, restaurants and grocery stores. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to bus lines, RTD Light Rail, and Tower Road and E-470. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity so, apply today!

Pets: 2 cats or 1 dog under 45 lbs
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Sprinkler system and maintenance-free front lawn
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 car attached garage
School District: Denver 1

The property will be vacant on June 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4876 Halifax Court have any available units?
4876 Halifax Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4876 Halifax Court have?
Some of 4876 Halifax Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4876 Halifax Court currently offering any rent specials?
4876 Halifax Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4876 Halifax Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4876 Halifax Court is pet friendly.
Does 4876 Halifax Court offer parking?
Yes, 4876 Halifax Court does offer parking.
Does 4876 Halifax Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4876 Halifax Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4876 Halifax Court have a pool?
No, 4876 Halifax Court does not have a pool.
Does 4876 Halifax Court have accessible units?
No, 4876 Halifax Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4876 Halifax Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4876 Halifax Court has units with dishwashers.
