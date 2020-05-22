All apartments in Denver
4860 Julian St
4860 Julian St

4860 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

4860 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Berkeley Home near Regis University! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

This home has Hardwood Flooring, a bonus Room can be used as Office, Play Area, or Guest Room. Amazing fenced in yard for dog or entertaining! Outdoor Patio! Off street parking available, as well as 1 car garage with access from alley.
Walking Distance to Regis University and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. Close to Federal Blvd and I-70, Providing Easy Access to Downtown Denver, the Mountains, and the Rest of Colorado.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, and Electricity included for an additional $150/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4913017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Julian St have any available units?
4860 Julian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4860 Julian St have?
Some of 4860 Julian St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 Julian St currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Julian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Julian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4860 Julian St is pet friendly.
Does 4860 Julian St offer parking?
Yes, 4860 Julian St offers parking.
Does 4860 Julian St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4860 Julian St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Julian St have a pool?
No, 4860 Julian St does not have a pool.
Does 4860 Julian St have accessible units?
No, 4860 Julian St does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Julian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4860 Julian St has units with dishwashers.
