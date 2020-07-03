Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4850 E. Dartmouth Ave. Available 05/09/19 Charming Home Located in the Heart of University Hill! - PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS



Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



This charming newly remolded 3 bed 2 bath is located in the heart of University Hills with great access to everything Denver has to offer. This cozy and bright home comes with bonus room downstairs, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, big backyard and 2 car garage. With easy access to Sprouts, Eisenhower Park, Denver Public Library, 24 Hr Fitness, and Lightrail (Yale station) this has everything you need to call this your next home.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/m.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



Pioneer Property Management

Wheat Ridge: 4175 N Harlan St #140, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, USA

Denver: 2590 Walnut St #73, Denver, CO 80205, USA

Phone: +1 720-839-7482



(RLNE4771060)