4822 Fenton St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4822 Fenton St

4822 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4822 Fenton Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious Lower Half Duplex in Convenient Location! - Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease
This lower unit features a spacious living room, that opens up to an open remodeled kitchen with plenty of counter space. This unit also features a washer and dryer in the unit.
Located just north of the city of Lakeside with quick access to I-70 for commuting.
Just a few minutes away from great restaurants and activities in the growing Berkeley/Highlands neighborhood.
The property will not include any garage or backyard access in lease.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Electric and Gas will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*No pets will not be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3840654)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Fenton St have any available units?
4822 Fenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4822 Fenton St have?
Some of 4822 Fenton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Fenton St currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Fenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Fenton St pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Fenton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4822 Fenton St offer parking?
Yes, 4822 Fenton St offers parking.
Does 4822 Fenton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4822 Fenton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Fenton St have a pool?
No, 4822 Fenton St does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Fenton St have accessible units?
No, 4822 Fenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Fenton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Fenton St has units with dishwashers.

