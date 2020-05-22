4822 Fenton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated online portal

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage online portal

Spacious Lower Half Duplex in Convenient Location! - Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease

This lower unit features a spacious living room, that opens up to an open remodeled kitchen with plenty of counter space. This unit also features a washer and dryer in the unit.

Located just north of the city of Lakeside with quick access to I-70 for commuting.

Just a few minutes away from great restaurants and activities in the growing Berkeley/Highlands neighborhood.

The property will not include any garage or backyard access in lease.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash, Electric and Gas will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*No pets will not be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3840654)