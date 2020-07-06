All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4820 Fenton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4820 Fenton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4820 Fenton Street

4820 North Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Regis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4820 North Fenton Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS**
Great upper half of a duplex with an open floor plan and plenty of natural sunlight. This unit comes with a garage and backyard access.
Washer/Dryer will be provided.
Located just north of the city of Lakeside with quick access to I-70 for commuting. Just a few miles away from great restaurants and activities in the growing Highlands neighborhood.
Electricity, Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash and Recycling - will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Sorry No Pets Allowed.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for residence in states outside of CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,317.50, Available 9/10/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Fenton Street have any available units?
4820 Fenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4820 Fenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Fenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Fenton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Fenton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Fenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Fenton Street offers parking.
Does 4820 Fenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Fenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Fenton Street have a pool?
No, 4820 Fenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Fenton Street have accessible units?
No, 4820 Fenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Fenton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Fenton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Fenton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 Fenton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University