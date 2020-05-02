Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage guest suite online portal

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking garage guest suite online portal

4780 Race Street Available 07/06/20 Affordable *4BD, 2BA Home with Bonus Office Space and Plenty of Parking Options - Two of the bedrooms are non-conforming and act best as on office, guest suite, or den. Washer and dryer is included. Huge lot with yard and a covered carport, plenty of additional off-street parking, and a garage for storage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs negotiable.

*There are two true bedrooms and two non-conforming bedrooms.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5330516)