Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4780 Race Street

4780 Race Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

4780 Race Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4780 Race Street · Avail. Jul 6

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
online portal
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
guest suite
online portal
4780 Race Street Available 07/06/20 Affordable *4BD, 2BA Home with Bonus Office Space and Plenty of Parking Options - Two of the bedrooms are non-conforming and act best as on office, guest suite, or den. Washer and dryer is included. Huge lot with yard and a covered carport, plenty of additional off-street parking, and a garage for storage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs negotiable.
*There are two true bedrooms and two non-conforming bedrooms.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5330516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4780 Race Street have any available units?
4780 Race Street has a unit available for $1,940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4780 Race Street have?
Some of 4780 Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4780 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
4780 Race Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4780 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4780 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 4780 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 4780 Race Street does offer parking.
Does 4780 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4780 Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4780 Race Street have a pool?
No, 4780 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 4780 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 4780 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4780 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4780 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
