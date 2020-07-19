All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 22 2019 at 8:43 AM

4762 High Street

4762 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

4762 North High Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Perfect home for two to three people. Wired for cable. Three bedrooms, one bath, two hallway entries, high ceilings, new ceiling fans throughout, restored hardwood and laundry room floors. Automatic security lights. Refinished, repainted or restored: Bath, bedrooms, kitchen, floors, exterior shed, windows, walls. New window coverings. Upgraded electrical, plumbing, roof, and water heater. All kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included. Separate, well-lighted laundry room.
Compare with similar properties: Gated driveway. Large covered patio. Large fenced yard. Carport.
This property has been fully rehabilitated and is very close to the FasTracks station now being constructed. There is a public library, post office and other City facilities in the immediate area. The National Western Center Authority is rebuilding the National Western Complex and this home is a few blocks from it. A multibillion-dollar improvement project is also being undertaken by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The home is close to Brighton Boulevard and the entire area is being repurposed with stores, residences, and restaurants.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must have no prior evictions. Home has been updated. Floors have been refinished and mid-century modern kitchen has been restored. Turn of the century hutch with leaded glass included in the kitchen. Appliances included. High ceilings. Mudroom. All new paint. New light fixtures. New bathtub. Updated electrical. Ceiling fans throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Large backyard, covered patio, large carport, and off-street parking. Repainted storage shed. Cable and internet ready.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
This is a turn of the century home, which has been completely restored. This includes: new paint, refinished oak floors, restored ceramic tile, crown molding, new bathtub, and new window coverings. The home includes all kitchen appliances and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The home also has high ceilings, ceiling fans, porch, and patio; the driveway will accommodate 3 vehicles and a carport, fenced yard. An exterior storage shed has been restored. This neighborhood is undergoing significant transition due to the redevelopment of the entire area. An RTD light rail station is under construction three blocks from the home. Other attractions include a public library, post office, community center, immediate access to I70 and close to shopping and restaurants south on Brighton Blvd. The National Western Center Authority is completely rebuilding the National Western Stock Show Complex. A $62 billion improvement project by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration is also underway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 High Street have any available units?
4762 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 High Street have?
Some of 4762 High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
4762 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 High Street pet-friendly?
No, 4762 High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4762 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 4762 High Street offers parking.
Does 4762 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4762 High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 High Street have a pool?
No, 4762 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 4762 High Street have accessible units?
No, 4762 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4762 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
