Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

4745 W 13th Ave.

4745 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4745 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy this remodeled lower-level apartment near Sloan's Lake that features 2 bedrooms and a smart Ikea kitchen. This updated fourplex features high-end appliances and tons of upgrades. You'll be just blocks from the Sloan's Lake recreation area, which features paddle boarding and water skiing in the summer and a 3-mile paved trail for biking, walking and jogging year-round. A park and community garden are an easy walk away. This home is also near the Saint Anthony's redevelopment area and all of the new shops and restaurants going in, including the Alamo Drafhouse Cinema, Little Man Ice Cream, Tap & Burger, and the historic Swift's Kitchen. Wind around to the west side of Sloan's, and you'll find the iconic Rupert's at the Edge, GB Fish and Chips and Ohana Grille. You are just six blocks to the Sheridan light rail station and a half-mile to the Perry station. Also just 2 blocks from Colfax, which will bring you into the heart of downtown.

This sharp, lower-level apartment features an open floorplan, plus wood-look plank flooring throughout. The kitchen sports stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and built-in microwave. It has 2 good-sized bedrooms with egress windows that bring in lots of light. The remodeled bathroom features a beautifully tiled shower enclosure (there is no tub). Also included are a washer and dryer, a high-efficiency furnace and a large storage area.

OPTIONAL - Oversized 2-car garage may be available for an additional $100 a month. Please ask for details.

Love to play in the dirt? There's a great yard with plenty of room for gardening and composting - it may be cold now, but spring is just around the corner! We welcome your well-behaved adult dog or cat, with additional deposit / fees. Please ask for details. Please note that while there is a yard, it is NOT fenced, so your dog would need to be primarily an "inside" dog.

TERMS: Rent is $1,395 deposit is $1,395 with approved credit. One-year or longer lease. Tenants split electric and gas bill with upstairs apartment. Water is included in rent. This is a fourplex, and tenants in all four units are responsible for yard care. Tenants of all four units are responsible for shoveling snow and maintaining the large yard. Application fee is $30 per adult; all tenants 18 and older must apply. Sorry, NO SMOKERS, including NO CANNABIS use. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 W 13th Ave. have any available units?
4745 W 13th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 W 13th Ave. have?
Some of 4745 W 13th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 W 13th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4745 W 13th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 W 13th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4745 W 13th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4745 W 13th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4745 W 13th Ave. offers parking.
Does 4745 W 13th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4745 W 13th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 W 13th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4745 W 13th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4745 W 13th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4745 W 13th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 W 13th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4745 W 13th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

