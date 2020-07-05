All apartments in Denver
4745 Gaylord Street

Location

4745 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94da8d607d ---- ** Note: Final renovations and cleaning are being completed. New stove and fridge are on order and installed by 8/2/19. Wonderful clean remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath and basement for rent in Denver, North RiNo, Swansea neighborhood! This is a great rental for someone looking for a private residential home in Downtown Denver. This home is close to everything Denver has to offer. Just 1.5 mile walk to Downtown, 1 mile to RiNo, hottest growth neighborhood in Denver. Just a 2 block walk to the new light rail N line at 48th/Brighton stop. Very convenient access to I-70 and I-25. Large upper level master suite bedroom with two bedrooms on main level. There is a huge backyard and side yard for you to enjoy with kids and/or pets. This is actually a double lot, but with only one home on it, hence the huge open space. Ample off-street parking for at least 4 cars. Set up a showing today! Please arrange a ?self-showing? (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then click the ?Apply? button to fill out a rental application on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 Gaylord Street have any available units?
4745 Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 Gaylord Street have?
Some of 4745 Gaylord Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
4745 Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4745 Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 4745 Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 4745 Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 4745 Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 Gaylord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 4745 Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 4745 Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 4745 Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4745 Gaylord Street does not have units with dishwashers.

