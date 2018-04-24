All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4720 W. 31st Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4720 W. 31st Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4720 W. 31st Ave.

4720 West 31st Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4720 W. 31st Ave. · Avail. Jul 11

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.

Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.

Beautiful brick bungalow home that borders Wheat Ridge, Highlands, and Sloan's Lake. You will love living on this
quiet street near parks, Sloan's Lake, and Tennyson shopping district.

This home features hardwood floors, a finished basement, washer and dryer, a large fenced backyard, and a 1 car garage with an auto opener.

2 bedrooms are non-conforming

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5851322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 W. 31st Ave. have any available units?
4720 W. 31st Ave. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 W. 31st Ave. have?
Some of 4720 W. 31st Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 W. 31st Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4720 W. 31st Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 W. 31st Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4720 W. 31st Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4720 W. 31st Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4720 W. 31st Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4720 W. 31st Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 W. 31st Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 W. 31st Ave. have a pool?
No, 4720 W. 31st Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4720 W. 31st Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4720 W. 31st Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 W. 31st Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 W. 31st Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4720 W. 31st Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity