All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4709 Josephine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4709 Josephine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4709 Josephine Street

4709 North Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Elyria Swansea
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4709 North Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c329728010 ----
Beautifully and completely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath antique home with a large private back yard for rent in Swansea-Elyria neighborhood, one of the hottest neighborhoods in Denver. Just a short walk to Swansea park and to RiNo (River North) and all the best restaurants, brewery?s, shops, bike paths and both the Taxi & Industry work space. Also, a short walk to the new 38th/Blake LightRail station, one stop to Union Station/Downtown (also Lightrail to open soon at 48th/Brighton Blvd 5 blocks away). Please see our website at www.nicestproperties.com to see available properties, set up a self-showing and fill out a rental application. 4709 Josephine is the right side 1/2 of a duplex building.

If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Josephine Street have any available units?
4709 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4709 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Josephine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4709 Josephine Street offer parking?
No, 4709 Josephine Street does not offer parking.
Does 4709 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 4709 Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 4709 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Josephine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Josephine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University