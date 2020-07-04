All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

4700 Tennyson Street

4700 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with large front porch and bonus office! Park across the street! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Property is within walking distance to shopping and dining along Tennyson St! Convenient access to highways to commute to Downtown or the mountains. Property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a bonus office room upstairs.
Property features an open living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace on the main level. Washer/dryer will remain at the property. Just across the street will be Berkley Lake Park to enjoy walking trails around the Lake.

1 Car manual lift garage available for parking, as well as on driveway for off-street. Street parking also available, must abide by City Street Sweeping.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5697540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Tennyson Street have any available units?
4700 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 4700 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 4700 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 4700 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 4700 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Tennyson Street has units with dishwashers.

