4700 Tennyson Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with large front porch and bonus office! Park across the street! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



Property is within walking distance to shopping and dining along Tennyson St! Convenient access to highways to commute to Downtown or the mountains. Property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a bonus office room upstairs.

Property features an open living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace on the main level. Washer/dryer will remain at the property. Just across the street will be Berkley Lake Park to enjoy walking trails around the Lake.



1 Car manual lift garage available for parking, as well as on driveway for off-street. Street parking also available, must abide by City Street Sweeping.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



