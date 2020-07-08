4698 East Mexico Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to a spacious 4 bed 2 bath Virginia Village RANCH! Dogs okay, sorry no cats. Newer appliances including the clothes washer/dryer! Finished basement, 2 car detached garage! Trash service included!



Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour at my.matterport.com/show/?m=W84oJgj3Gw.



* No smoking or marijuana

* No more than 3 unrelated occupants per Denver regulations

* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 40 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Separate pet application is required

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Fee: $250, due upon move-in

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Landlord is a licensed agent in Colorado

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days.

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change