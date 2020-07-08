All apartments in Denver
4698 East Mexico Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM

4698 East Mexico Avenue

4698 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4698 East Mexico Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to a spacious 4 bed 2 bath Virginia Village RANCH! Dogs okay, sorry no cats. Newer appliances including the clothes washer/dryer! Finished basement, 2 car detached garage! Trash service included!

Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour at my.matterport.com/show/?m=W84oJgj3Gw.

* No smoking or marijuana
* No more than 3 unrelated occupants per Denver regulations
* Two small to medium-sized dogs (under 40 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is: $35/month per pet. Separate pet application is required
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: $250, due upon move-in
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Landlord is a licensed agent in Colorado
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days.
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue have any available units?
4698 East Mexico Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4698 East Mexico Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4698 East Mexico Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4698 East Mexico Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4698 East Mexico Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4698 East Mexico Avenue offers parking.
Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4698 East Mexico Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue have a pool?
No, 4698 East Mexico Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4698 East Mexico Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4698 East Mexico Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4698 East Mexico Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4698 East Mexico Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

