4675 Columbine St

Located off of I-70 and Josephine, this single-family home is ready for move-in soon! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms, one large bathroom with lots of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen where the whole family can gather for mealtime. Washer/Dryer included and this home boasts a huge backyard for outside time with your four-legged furry family member. There's also a large, open park within walking distance of the property.



Owner covers Water and Trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn maintenance. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



