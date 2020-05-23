All apartments in Denver
4675 Columbine St

4675 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located off of I-70 and Josephine, this single-family home is ready for move-in soon! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms, one large bathroom with lots of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen where the whole family can gather for mealtime. Washer/Dryer included and this home boasts a huge backyard for outside time with your four-legged furry family member. There's also a large, open park within walking distance of the property.

Owner covers Water and Trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn maintenance. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Washer, Dryer, Fended Yard, Hardwood Floors, Great Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Columbine St have any available units?
4675 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4675 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Columbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Columbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 Columbine St is pet friendly.
Does 4675 Columbine St offer parking?
No, 4675 Columbine St does not offer parking.
Does 4675 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 Columbine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Columbine St have a pool?
No, 4675 Columbine St does not have a pool.
Does 4675 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 4675 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 Columbine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4675 Columbine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4675 Columbine St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

