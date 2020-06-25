All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4674 Sherman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4674 Sherman St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4674 Sherman St

4674 Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4674 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80216
Globeville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36c0c370a6 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing OR Schedule Online at: https://showmojo.com/1b87460040/listings/mapsearch Come check out this wonderfully remodeled home in the up and coming neighborhood of Globeville - just blocks from River North restaurants, breweries, markets, etc. Renovated to the studs with new flooring, kitchen, bathroom, walls, paint, stainless steel appliances, etc. The large fenced yard and big covered patio both make for a great exterior living experience as well. Quick access to I-70, RiNO, Downtwon, DIA, 1 block from Argo park with a public pool, tennis courts, playground,etc. Also easy access to the South Platte running/biking trails to zip around all of Denver. Owner covers Trash/Recycling, Tenant covers Water, Gas and Electricity and lawn maintenance. 1 dog negotiable with pet fee, no cats please. *Utility Program &ndash; An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Completely Renovated Covered Patio New Carpet Off Street Parking Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Sherman St have any available units?
4674 Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 Sherman St have?
Some of 4674 Sherman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4674 Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 4674 Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 4674 Sherman St offers parking.
Does 4674 Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4674 Sherman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Sherman St have a pool?
Yes, 4674 Sherman St has a pool.
Does 4674 Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 4674 Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4674 Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University