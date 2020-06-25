4674 Sherman St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36c0c370a6 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing OR Schedule Online at: https://showmojo.com/1b87460040/listings/mapsearch Come check out this wonderfully remodeled home in the up and coming neighborhood of Globeville - just blocks from River North restaurants, breweries, markets, etc. Renovated to the studs with new flooring, kitchen, bathroom, walls, paint, stainless steel appliances, etc. The large fenced yard and big covered patio both make for a great exterior living experience as well. Quick access to I-70, RiNO, Downtwon, DIA, 1 block from Argo park with a public pool, tennis courts, playground,etc. Also easy access to the South Platte running/biking trails to zip around all of Denver. Owner covers Trash/Recycling, Tenant covers Water, Gas and Electricity and lawn maintenance. 1 dog negotiable with pet fee, no cats please. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Completely Renovated Covered Patio New Carpet Off Street Parking Washer/Dryer