4657 S Lowell Blvd
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

4657 S Lowell Blvd

4657 S Lowell Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4657 S Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80236
Fort Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0858ed30b3 ---- Welcome home to this completely remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Denver! Kitchen was completed with modern finishes. The large living room features access to the balcony. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms-- one of which was just updated to feature a brand new shower. The community features a pool! Two assigned parking spaces! Easy access to Hwy 85 and Hwy 285. No pets. This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Ceiling Fan Electric Baseboard Heat Gas Water Heater Stove Wall Unit A/C Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 S Lowell Blvd have any available units?
4657 S Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 S Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 4657 S Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 S Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4657 S Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 S Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4657 S Lowell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4657 S Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4657 S Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 4657 S Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4657 S Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 S Lowell Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4657 S Lowell Blvd has a pool.
Does 4657 S Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 4657 S Lowell Blvd has accessible units.
Does 4657 S Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 S Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

