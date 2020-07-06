4625 W 50th Ave # D92NCT

Amenities

Large west facing one bedroom unit! The El Jebel will be brand new on the interior and yet, maintain the character and charm of the exterior. Situated in the middle of Willis Case Golf Course with gorgeous views of the golf course and Front Range, this is an opportunity not to miss! Fantastic standard features include designer finish packages with ability to customize to your liking, hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen-Aid appliance package with gas cook-top, Designer Lighting with LED lamps, expansive balconies, 9' and 10'+ ceilings, 8' solid core doors, Delta, and Toto plumbing fixtures, Resident Only Clubroom, Resident Only Fitness Center and heated parking garage. Too many features to list - all tucked away in this quiet cul-de-sac location and just blocks to Tennyson Art District!

