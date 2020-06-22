All apartments in Denver
4615 Walden Ct

4615 Walden Court · (720) 451-2960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4615 Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4615 Walden Ct · Avail. Jul 6

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4615 Walden Ct Available 07/06/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home 20 mins away from the airport - Natalia Moriel
720.451.2960
Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com

Gorgeous house near good restaurants like: Coriander, Claim Bar and Restaurant, Ted's Montana Grill, Urban Sombrero, and more. If you feel like going on a walk, SingleTree Park, Ensenada Park, Green Valley Ranch East Park, Parkfield Lake Park, SingleTree Dog Park are nearby. For grocery shopping there's King Soopers, Save A Lot, Natural Grocers, Walmart Neighborhood Market and other.

KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy, KIPP Northeast Denver Middle School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School, Denver Public Schools Far Northeast Campus #28 PP2601, Denver School-Sci & Tech, DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, Martin Luther King Jr Middle School, STRIVE Prep - GVR, High Point Academy.

Unit Amenities:
-Large Backyard
-Two car garage
-Washer/Dryer
-Stainless steel appliances
-Finished basement
-Gas range
-Walk-in closets

Rent: $2,295
Deposit: $2,295 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Natalia Moriel
720.451.2960
Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5831847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Walden Ct have any available units?
4615 Walden Ct has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Walden Ct have?
Some of 4615 Walden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Walden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Walden Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Walden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Walden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Walden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Walden Ct does offer parking.
Does 4615 Walden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Walden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Walden Ct have a pool?
No, 4615 Walden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Walden Ct have accessible units?
No, 4615 Walden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Walden Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Walden Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
