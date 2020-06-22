Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill garage

4615 Walden Ct Available 07/06/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home 20 mins away from the airport - Natalia Moriel

720.451.2960

Natalia.Moriel@RealAtlas.com



Gorgeous house near good restaurants like: Coriander, Claim Bar and Restaurant, Ted's Montana Grill, Urban Sombrero, and more. If you feel like going on a walk, SingleTree Park, Ensenada Park, Green Valley Ranch East Park, Parkfield Lake Park, SingleTree Dog Park are nearby. For grocery shopping there's King Soopers, Save A Lot, Natural Grocers, Walmart Neighborhood Market and other.



KIPP Northeast Denver Leadership Academy, KIPP Northeast Denver Middle School, DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School, Denver Public Schools Far Northeast Campus #28 PP2601, Denver School-Sci & Tech, DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, Martin Luther King Jr Middle School, STRIVE Prep - GVR, High Point Academy.



Unit Amenities:

-Large Backyard

-Two car garage

-Washer/Dryer

-Stainless steel appliances

-Finished basement

-Gas range

-Walk-in closets



Rent: $2,295

Deposit: $2,295 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE5831847)