461 South Kearney Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:55 PM

461 South Kearney Street

461 South Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

461 South Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 865638.

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home in the South Hilltop neighborhood will welcome you with 1,503 square feet of living space!

Bright and light filled with large windows and hardwood throughout. Relax in front of the cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and washer/dryer in unit. There is a crawlspace and storage shed for extra storage. Park your vehicles in the 2 car garage.

Enjoy the weather from your front porch. Or plenty of room for entertaining and BBQs in the spacious fenced backyard.

This home is within walking distance of Crestmoor Park, restaurants, the library, and King Soopers. Also within walking distance you will find elementary, middle and high schools.

A quick drive away puts you even closer to additional restaurants and shopping centers including Cherry Creek. Easy access to Colorado Boulevard and I-25.

One dog allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 865638.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 South Kearney Street have any available units?
461 South Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 South Kearney Street have?
Some of 461 South Kearney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 South Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 South Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 South Kearney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 South Kearney Street is pet friendly.
Does 461 South Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 461 South Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 461 South Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 South Kearney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 South Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 461 South Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 South Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 461 South Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 South Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 South Kearney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
