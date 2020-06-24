461 South Kearney Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home in the South Hilltop neighborhood will welcome you with 1,503 square feet of living space!



Bright and light filled with large windows and hardwood throughout. Relax in front of the cozy gas fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and washer/dryer in unit. There is a crawlspace and storage shed for extra storage. Park your vehicles in the 2 car garage.



Enjoy the weather from your front porch. Or plenty of room for entertaining and BBQs in the spacious fenced backyard.



This home is within walking distance of Crestmoor Park, restaurants, the library, and King Soopers. Also within walking distance you will find elementary, middle and high schools.



A quick drive away puts you even closer to additional restaurants and shopping centers including Cherry Creek. Easy access to Colorado Boulevard and I-25.



One dog allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Rent includes trash.



