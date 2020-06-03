4595 Walden Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Better than New Construction on wonderful corner lot, PLUS a large unfinished basement, ready for your buyer to personally design. This seller moving out of state, and will miss their totally upgraded home in great location in Green Valley Ranch ! 3 large bedrooms up with a large Loft area and laundry complete the upstairs.The main floor has a fabulous open great room with a fantastic kitchen;the oversized island sits the whole family and the large Great room family area is perfect! The flex space on main floor works for office, reading area, or music room, even a dining room. You'll enjoy the large patio and yard, w/additional space on the side, all fenced too! NOTE: Property has a lease with Solar City for the solar panels, tenants are to cooperate and will get a significant

discount on electric bill.