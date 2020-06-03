All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

4595 Walden Ct

4595 North Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

4595 North Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Better than New Construction on wonderful corner lot, PLUS a large unfinished basement, ready for your buyer to personally design. This seller moving out of state, and will miss their totally upgraded home in great location in Green Valley Ranch ! 3 large bedrooms up with a large Loft area and laundry complete the upstairs.The main floor has a fabulous open great room with a fantastic kitchen;the oversized island sits the whole family and the large Great room family area is perfect! The flex space on main floor works for office, reading area, or music room, even a dining room. You'll enjoy the large patio and yard, w/additional space on the side, all fenced too! NOTE: Property has a lease with Solar City for the solar panels, tenants are to cooperate and will get a significant
discount on electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

