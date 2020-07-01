4577 Genoa St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Comfortable Tri-level in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 182498



This comfortable tri-level has everything you need. Located just blocks away from shopping, restaurants, buses, and schools.



Home includes 3 bdrms,1.5 baths, kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with W&D. New paint, flooring and insulated windows.



The private back yard is fully fenced with a large patio, sprinkler system and garden area.



The 2 car garage makes this home perfect.



Looking for responsible tenants to maintain home and be willing to mow lawn and rake leaves.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays water

No smoking

No Pets

No Section 8

Rent is $1900 per month

$1900 deposit payable upon move-in.

Must have credit score over 650 to be consider

No felonies or evictions.

Shown by appointment only.

Please drive by 4577 Genoa Street Denver, Co 80234 before calling for appointment.



Available now. Call 303 503-8722 or 720-333-1190

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182498

