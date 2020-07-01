All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4577 Genoa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4577 Genoa St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:50 AM

4577 Genoa St

4577 Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4577 Genoa Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable Tri-level in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 182498

This comfortable tri-level has everything you need. Located just blocks away from shopping, restaurants, buses, and schools.

Home includes 3 bdrms,1.5 baths, kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with W&D. New paint, flooring and insulated windows.

The private back yard is fully fenced with a large patio, sprinkler system and garden area.

The 2 car garage makes this home perfect.

Looking for responsible tenants to maintain home and be willing to mow lawn and rake leaves.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays water
No smoking
No Pets
No Section 8
Rent is $1900 per month
$1900 deposit payable upon move-in.
Must have credit score over 650 to be consider
No felonies or evictions.
Shown by appointment only.
Please drive by 4577 Genoa Street Denver, Co 80234 before calling for appointment.

Available now. Call 303 503-8722 or 720-333-1190
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182498
Property Id 182498

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4577 Genoa St have any available units?
4577 Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4577 Genoa St have?
Some of 4577 Genoa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4577 Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
4577 Genoa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4577 Genoa St pet-friendly?
No, 4577 Genoa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4577 Genoa St offer parking?
Yes, 4577 Genoa St offers parking.
Does 4577 Genoa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4577 Genoa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4577 Genoa St have a pool?
No, 4577 Genoa St does not have a pool.
Does 4577 Genoa St have accessible units?
No, 4577 Genoa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4577 Genoa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4577 Genoa St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University