All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4565 Walden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4565 Walden Court
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:35 PM

4565 Walden Court

4565 North Walden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4565 North Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2100 sq. ft. home in Green Valley Ranch. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Awesome custom backyard patio for enjoying our beautiful Colorado evenings. Huge kitchen with large pantry and lots of storage in cabinets. Large master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. EVERYTHING you need is closeby - restaurants, shopping and retail, parks, schools. Easy access to DIA, I-70, I-225, E-470 & Pena Blvd. Close to Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. Come live the modern Colorado lifestyle in this beautiful community! The unfinished basement will NOT be accessible to tenants. Application fee $55 per adult, Admin fee $150 (1 time). $7/month P&R fee. To qualify, screening must show 600+ credit score, clean rental history. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Walden Court have any available units?
4565 Walden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4565 Walden Court currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Walden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Walden Court pet-friendly?
No, 4565 Walden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4565 Walden Court offer parking?
No, 4565 Walden Court does not offer parking.
Does 4565 Walden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Walden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Walden Court have a pool?
No, 4565 Walden Court does not have a pool.
Does 4565 Walden Court have accessible units?
No, 4565 Walden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Walden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Walden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4565 Walden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4565 Walden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University