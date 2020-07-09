4565 Walden Court

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 2100 sq. ft. home in Green Valley Ranch. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Awesome custom backyard patio for enjoying our beautiful Colorado evenings. Huge kitchen with large pantry and lots of storage in cabinets. Large master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. EVERYTHING you need is closeby - restaurants, shopping and retail, parks, schools. Easy access to DIA, I-70, I-225, E-470 & Pena Blvd. Close to Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. Come live the modern Colorado lifestyle in this beautiful community! The unfinished basement will NOT be accessible to tenants. Application fee $55 per adult, Admin fee $150 (1 time). $7/month P&R fee. To qualify, screening must show 600+ credit score, clean rental history. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery