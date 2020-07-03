All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

4563 Elm Ct

4563 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

4563 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
coffee bar
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2ee34904c ---- Roomy 1BR/1 Bath home located on a quiet, friendly street in the popular Sunnyside neighborhood. It is within close proximity to I70 and 5 minutes to Regis University. Just blocks away from the popular Highlands area and easy access to downtown Denver. If you\'d prefer to walk, Ernies Pizza and Common Grounds Coffee shop are just down the street. During ski season it\'s just a few blocks from I-70 so you can be on the road in no time! You\'ll surely enjoy entertaining in the large shady backyard with BBQ/patio area which is shared with the upstairs unit. The washer/dryer are shared with the upper level tenant, but the home is fully separated with plenty of privacy. This clean home with beautiful curb appeal and mature landscaping and is ready for some wonderful tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

