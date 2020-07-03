4563 Elm Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2ee34904c ---- Roomy 1BR/1 Bath home located on a quiet, friendly street in the popular Sunnyside neighborhood. It is within close proximity to I70 and 5 minutes to Regis University. Just blocks away from the popular Highlands area and easy access to downtown Denver. If you\'d prefer to walk, Ernies Pizza and Common Grounds Coffee shop are just down the street. During ski season it\'s just a few blocks from I-70 so you can be on the road in no time! You\'ll surely enjoy entertaining in the large shady backyard with BBQ/patio area which is shared with the upstairs unit. The washer/dryer are shared with the upper level tenant, but the home is fully separated with plenty of privacy. This clean home with beautiful curb appeal and mature landscaping and is ready for some wonderful tenants.