in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage online portal

4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.5BA West Highlands Home with Fenced Back Yard, Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy premier Denver lifestyle living in this new build near Sloan's Lake! Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted to an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room that opens up to a newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook. The first bedroom is also located on the main floor, which serves best as an office.



The second floor features a large guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Across the hall, you'll find a large master bedroom, which offers two walk-in closets, a private gas fireplace, and a 5-piece master bathroom. Walk out to the private balcony and head up the spiral staircase to the rooftop deck. The newly remodeled rooftop patio features professional lighting, garden planters with a drip irrigation system, furniture, a fire pit, and breathtaking mountain and city views!



This gorgeous home includes a finished basement with a fourth bedroom, and a newly landscaped fenced back yard with a patio, more garden beds, and access to a 2-car garage. In addition to being within blocks to Sloan's Lake, this home is conveniently within one block of the SloHi retail and restaurant district and a short walk to Denver's popular Highland's Square and Tennyson Street, giving you easy access to top-notch dining and shopping!



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is an $200 monthly fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



