4540 W. Hayward Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4540 W. Hayward Pl

4540 West Hayward Place · No Longer Available
Location

4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
online portal
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.5BA West Highlands Home with Fenced Back Yard, Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy premier Denver lifestyle living in this new build near Sloan's Lake! Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted to an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room that opens up to a newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook. The first bedroom is also located on the main floor, which serves best as an office.

The second floor features a large guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Across the hall, you'll find a large master bedroom, which offers two walk-in closets, a private gas fireplace, and a 5-piece master bathroom. Walk out to the private balcony and head up the spiral staircase to the rooftop deck. The newly remodeled rooftop patio features professional lighting, garden planters with a drip irrigation system, furniture, a fire pit, and breathtaking mountain and city views!

This gorgeous home includes a finished basement with a fourth bedroom, and a newly landscaped fenced back yard with a patio, more garden beds, and access to a 2-car garage. In addition to being within blocks to Sloan's Lake, this home is conveniently within one block of the SloHi retail and restaurant district and a short walk to Denver's popular Highland's Square and Tennyson Street, giving you easy access to top-notch dining and shopping!

Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

360 Walk Through Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/e706e4a5-e60a-4c15-9935-ea5502099c0b

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is an $200 monthly fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5403622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 W. Hayward Pl have any available units?
4540 W. Hayward Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 W. Hayward Pl have?
Some of 4540 W. Hayward Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 W. Hayward Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4540 W. Hayward Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 W. Hayward Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 W. Hayward Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4540 W. Hayward Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4540 W. Hayward Pl does offer parking.
Does 4540 W. Hayward Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 W. Hayward Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 W. Hayward Pl have a pool?
No, 4540 W. Hayward Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4540 W. Hayward Pl have accessible units?
No, 4540 W. Hayward Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 W. Hayward Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 W. Hayward Pl has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

