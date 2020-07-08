All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

4540 Ensenada St

4540 Ensenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Ensenada Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful home in the heart of Green Valley Ranch with 4 beds and 4 baths (2 full & 2 half)! Tons of space with nearly 2,600 finished SF and new carpet and paint throughout! Featuring vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, as well as a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Make this wonderful property your home today! Flooded with natural light and a great layout! This is a well-cared-for home! Huge yard with a great patio great for entertaining! Trex deck and mature trees in the back yard. 2-car attached garage, Central Air, Washer/Dryer Included! Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered for a $350 pet deposit. Available immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today: 630-390-6650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Ensenada St have any available units?
4540 Ensenada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Ensenada St have?
Some of 4540 Ensenada St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Ensenada St currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Ensenada St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Ensenada St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Ensenada St is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Ensenada St offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Ensenada St offers parking.
Does 4540 Ensenada St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Ensenada St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Ensenada St have a pool?
No, 4540 Ensenada St does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Ensenada St have accessible units?
No, 4540 Ensenada St does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Ensenada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Ensenada St has units with dishwashers.

