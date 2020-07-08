4540 Ensenada St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful home in the heart of Green Valley Ranch with 4 beds and 4 baths (2 full & 2 half)! Tons of space with nearly 2,600 finished SF and new carpet and paint throughout! Featuring vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, as well as a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Make this wonderful property your home today! Flooded with natural light and a great layout! This is a well-cared-for home! Huge yard with a great patio great for entertaining! Trex deck and mature trees in the back yard. 2-car attached garage, Central Air, Washer/Dryer Included! Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered for a $350 pet deposit. Available immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today: 630-390-6650