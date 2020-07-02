4533 Tennyson Street Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 Berkeley Highlands Townhouse - Property Id: 66343



Hot Tennyson Arts District! Art Galleries, Cafes, 34 Acre Park, Breweries, Independent Restaurants and Shops all Create this Cool Bohemian Vibe within an Awesome Neighborhood. All right at your doorstep.



CURRENTLY LEASED, BUT CAN BE AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/20.



Award-winning design firm Rowland + Broughton add a Fresh and Thoughtful Approach to Attached Living Seldom Seen. Property Features Spacious Master Suite, Wide Plank Wood Floors Throughout, Modern Kitchen with Sleek High-Gloss Kabi Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Bosch Appliances, Outdoor Deck off Kitchen, Open Railing Stairways and Tons of Natural Light, Fireplace Wall, Custom Lighting, Private 12x23ft Rooftop Deck w view, Natural Light, Cool Finishes and a Sleek Floor Plan!



Amenities include:

A/C, Rooftop Deck w Mountain View, Main Floor Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Island, Walk-In Closets, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66343

Property Id 66343



(RLNE4832615)