Denver, CO
4533 Tennyson Street Unit 3
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4533 Tennyson Street Unit 3

4533 Tennyson Street
Location

4533 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Berkeley Highlands Townhouse - Property Id: 66343

Hot Tennyson Arts District! Art Galleries, Cafes, 34 Acre Park, Breweries, Independent Restaurants and Shops all Create this Cool Bohemian Vibe within an Awesome Neighborhood. All right at your doorstep.

CURRENTLY LEASED, BUT CAN BE AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/20.

Award-winning design firm Rowland + Broughton add a Fresh and Thoughtful Approach to Attached Living Seldom Seen. Property Features Spacious Master Suite, Wide Plank Wood Floors Throughout, Modern Kitchen with Sleek High-Gloss Kabi Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Bosch Appliances, Outdoor Deck off Kitchen, Open Railing Stairways and Tons of Natural Light, Fireplace Wall, Custom Lighting, Private 12x23ft Rooftop Deck w view, Natural Light, Cool Finishes and a Sleek Floor Plan!

Amenities include:
A/C, Rooftop Deck w Mountain View, Main Floor Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Island, Walk-In Closets, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66343
Property Id 66343

(RLNE4832615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

