Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

453 S Downing St

453 South Downing Street · (303) 596-5907
Location

453 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This great garden level unit has been completely renovated, only a 1/2 block from Wash Park! Private side entry and private backyard area with access to alley and one off-street parking spot. Garden level windows fill this unit with sunlight. Bright kitchen with fridge, stove, microwave, wine fridge and dishwasher. Huge walk-in closet in the bedroom. Showings by appointment only contact for details. Please do not bother tenants, available for showings by appointment. 12 month lease term. Dogs negotiable (sorry, no cats). No smoking of any kind allowed. Text for more 303-596-5097

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 S Downing St have any available units?
453 S Downing St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 S Downing St have?
Some of 453 S Downing St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 S Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
453 S Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 S Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 S Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 453 S Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 453 S Downing St offers parking.
Does 453 S Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 S Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 S Downing St have a pool?
No, 453 S Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 453 S Downing St have accessible units?
No, 453 S Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 453 S Downing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 S Downing St has units with dishwashers.
