453 S Downing St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

This great garden level unit has been completely renovated, only a 1/2 block from Wash Park! Private side entry and private backyard area with access to alley and one off-street parking spot. Garden level windows fill this unit with sunlight. Bright kitchen with fridge, stove, microwave, wine fridge and dishwasher. Huge walk-in closet in the bedroom. Showings by appointment only contact for details. Please do not bother tenants, available for showings by appointment. 12 month lease term. Dogs negotiable (sorry, no cats). No smoking of any kind allowed. Text for more 303-596-5097