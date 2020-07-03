45 S Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park game room parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly tennis court

Available 10/07/19 Massive Smart Home in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 161663



Take the inconvenience, cost, time and stress out of moving to Denver. Welcome home to your just-renovated, tech savvy, turnkey home. This light, bright, clean pad has high ceilings, modern finishes and warm, luxurious style. Bedrooms are massive, with 4 walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. Bonus-there's even a game room, wet bar, and movie theater!



Smart home features: Eero Home Wifi System mesh router, Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell, Hive smart sprinkler system, August Smart Lock Pro, MyQ smart garage door, and HiTech Pet Automatic Dog Door.



Email me and I can send you the list of all the gleaming new things in the home.



Why this place (and Cherry Creek) Rock:

*Abundant storage

*Mountain views and breathtaking sunsets.

*south-facing

*Top elementary school

*Walkable neighborhood: wide streets with treelawns

*active neighborhood association

*amenities-Cherry Creek Trail, Pulaski Park (playground and a dog park), Gates Tennis Center, new theater, Trufit Athletic Club

