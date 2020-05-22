All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4499 West Center Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4499 West Center Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4499 West Center Avenue

4499 West Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4499 West Center Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
4499 West Center Avenue Available 10/01/19 4 Bed/2 Bath House with Large Yard - Recent whole house remodel full of charm and character! 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. The remodel consisted of refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new carpets and new bathrooms. This house is situated on 2 lots and the yard is GIANT!

No cats. Some dogs allowed upon meeting. Conveniently located in Denver, this is a fun home! Get to wherever you're going in minutes (downtown, mountains, Belmar, Highlands, Wash Park, Lakewood, light rail).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5134878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4499 West Center Avenue have any available units?
4499 West Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4499 West Center Avenue have?
Some of 4499 West Center Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4499 West Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4499 West Center Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4499 West Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4499 West Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4499 West Center Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4499 West Center Avenue offers parking.
Does 4499 West Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4499 West Center Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4499 West Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 4499 West Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4499 West Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4499 West Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4499 West Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4499 West Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University