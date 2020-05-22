Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

4499 West Center Avenue Available 10/01/19 4 Bed/2 Bath House with Large Yard - Recent whole house remodel full of charm and character! 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. The remodel consisted of refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new carpets and new bathrooms. This house is situated on 2 lots and the yard is GIANT!



No cats. Some dogs allowed upon meeting. Conveniently located in Denver, this is a fun home! Get to wherever you're going in minutes (downtown, mountains, Belmar, Highlands, Wash Park, Lakewood, light rail).



