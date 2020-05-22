4461 West 32nd Avenue

Amenities
PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com
Located at 4461 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212.
This Stunning West Highlands town-home has spectacular mountain views and 4 levels of stylish living space! This is no doubt an entertainer's dream home thanks to the modern open concept floor plan, a fabulous rooftop deck with a retractable awning & a private fenced patio.
The views from this home are 2nd to none. Mountains, city & Sloan's Lake are all to be observed from the rooftop patio!
Featuring:
-Main floor delights with beautiful hardwood floors
-20' ceilings
-a dramatic 2-floor vaulted ceiling open to the second level, & abundant natural light.
-Gourmet kitchen with expansive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, counter seating & a pantry.
-Luxurious master retreat has the second floor to itself and features custom built-ins and a 5 piece bath with a jetted bathtub.
-3rd level boast 2 sizable secondary bedrooms & a full bath.
-Sunny walk-out basement with a spacious rec room and unfinished space.
-Detached garage!
-Incredible location, walking distance to Sloan's Lake & the shops, dining at Tennyson & Highlands Square.
-Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group
Applications are first come first served. $45 per adult to apply
Credit, background check in 24 hours
We ask that you provide 3x the rent amount in gross verifiable income.
Contact us to schedule a showing.