4461 West 32nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Located at 4461 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212.



This Stunning West Highlands town-home has spectacular mountain views and 4 levels of stylish living space! This is no doubt an entertainer's dream home thanks to the modern open concept floor plan, a fabulous rooftop deck with a retractable awning & a private fenced patio.



The views from this home are 2nd to none. Mountains, city & Sloan's Lake are all to be observed from the rooftop patio!



Featuring:

-Main floor delights with beautiful hardwood floors

-20' ceilings

-a dramatic 2-floor vaulted ceiling open to the second level, & abundant natural light.

-Gourmet kitchen with expansive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, counter seating & a pantry.

-Luxurious master retreat has the second floor to itself and features custom built-ins and a 5 piece bath with a jetted bathtub.

-3rd level boast 2 sizable secondary bedrooms & a full bath.

-Sunny walk-out basement with a spacious rec room and unfinished space.

-Detached garage!

-Incredible location, walking distance to Sloan's Lake & the shops, dining at Tennyson & Highlands Square.

-Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group



Applications are first come first served. $45 per adult to apply

Credit, background check in 24 hours

We ask that you provide 3x the rent amount in gross verifiable income.

Contact us to schedule a showing.