4461 West 32nd Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 5:06 PM

4461 West 32nd Avenue

4461 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4461 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Located at 4461 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212.

This Stunning West Highlands town-home has spectacular mountain views and 4 levels of stylish living space! This is no doubt an entertainer's dream home thanks to the modern open concept floor plan, a fabulous rooftop deck with a retractable awning & a private fenced patio.

The views from this home are 2nd to none. Mountains, city & Sloan's Lake are all to be observed from the rooftop patio!

Featuring:
-Main floor delights with beautiful hardwood floors
-20' ceilings
-a dramatic 2-floor vaulted ceiling open to the second level, & abundant natural light.
-Gourmet kitchen with expansive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, counter seating & a pantry.
-Luxurious master retreat has the second floor to itself and features custom built-ins and a 5 piece bath with a jetted bathtub.
-3rd level boast 2 sizable secondary bedrooms & a full bath.
-Sunny walk-out basement with a spacious rec room and unfinished space.
-Detached garage!
-Incredible location, walking distance to Sloan's Lake & the shops, dining at Tennyson & Highlands Square.
-Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group

Applications are first come first served. $45 per adult to apply
Credit, background check in 24 hours
We ask that you provide 3x the rent amount in gross verifiable income.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 West 32nd Avenue have any available units?
4461 West 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4461 West 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 4461 West 32nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4461 West 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4461 West 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 West 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4461 West 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4461 West 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4461 West 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4461 West 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 West 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 West 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4461 West 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4461 West 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4461 West 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 West 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4461 West 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

